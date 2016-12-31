31 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Niger
The Interior Minister of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, says about 31 Boko Haram members have surrendered to authorities. Speaking on Wednesday, the Minister disclosed that the suspected Boko Haram members who laid down their arms were from Diffa area of the country. The young people from Diffa who were enrolled in Boko Haram a few […]
