32 years after approval, Iponri community lays school foundation

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Iponri community in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State on Tuesday laid the foundation of the three-block unit of its nursery and primary School, 32 years after it was approved by the state government. Alhaji Jimoh Daramola, the Baale of Iponri Community, appealed to the Lagos State Government to assist the area in the building of the nursery and primary School classrooms. Daramola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that many important personalities had laid claim to the land because of the delay in using it for its purpose.

