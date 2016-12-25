Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Downloads: Young Airmie – Christomaniac (The E.P)

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Even as we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on this day, talented and amazing Gospel/Inspirational artist – Young Airmie comes bearing gifts with his E.P titled – Christomaniac.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Christomaniac (The E.P) contains five amazing songs that are sure to uplift your spirit, bless your soul, and get your praise on.

Enjoy and share with friends and family this Christmas and claim all the blessings waiting for you even as we approach a brand new year.

The post 360Downloads: Young Airmie – Christomaniac (The E.P) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.