#360EndOfTheYearReview: Pana, Mama, Pick Up… Peep the 10 Biggest Songs Of The Year

In Nigeria as a country, here are the BIGGEST SONGS of 2016. From Pana’s (Tekno Miles) steady climb to the top as the 2016’s number one song to One Dance which officially endorsed Starboy as Mr Worldwide.

We know this isn’t a Nigerian song and Wizkid is barely on it vocal wise but what the hell, 2million United States citizens who paid for it cannot be wrong. One Dance is indeed a worldwide smash, topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts for a whopping 10 weeks. No Nigerian artiste prior to Wizkid has achieved this feat.

Humblesmith’s smartest career move was to make a remix of his breakout single Osinachi. His second smartest was to get Davido who was at the time mired in a scandalous back and forth with his baby mama and her uncle Dele Momodu over custody rights. Davido embraced his travails and seemed to find some humour out of the drama, in the process, making an already huge song even bigger.

Reekado Banks, under pressure to justify his Headies Next Rated award made an excellent choice with the release of Oluwa Ni, an acceptable expression of thanksgiving. Banks finds that fine line between humility and bragging that Nigerians pull off with such ease thus giving listeners a tune to relate to and goals to aspire to at the same time.

Patoranking is on a red hot streak and nothing can stop him. He downplays the sex appeal here and goes for a chaste commitment to celibacy on this simple but catchy banger that also benefits from a punchy guest verse by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. Few lines this year were as instantly quotable as Ranking’s promise of respecting boundaries. If you no give I no go take oh.

The mood of Bank Alert, the comeback record by Psquare is jubilant, the swing upbeat, autotune application is generous and Psquare are in their favourite milieu, singing about money; both the making and spending of it. The lyrics consist of familiar Psquare mumbo jumbo, My bank alert na gbagam/My cheque e no dey bounce/My mansion all na gbadam but try resisting that beat.

As if he still needed any proof of his choke hold on the rap/pop game, Olamide dropped a freestyle in April and like a boss, left some free 16 bars for people to complete. The entire industry,- from established superstars to struggling up and comers,- jumped on the trend and in the process bithed a movement that remains a case study in virality and the power of superstars. This cut with Phyno and Wande is the official promo version.

Released in December last year, Adekunle Gold’s biggest hit ever enjoyed most of its run in the New Year that was 2016. With its overtly simplistic lyrics and themes that spoke to the very Nigerian past time of praying for every single life decision- from finding a spouse to buying a car (a Range Rover no less), merged with Mr Gold’s newfound status as Nigeria’s sweetheart, no way Pick up would not have succeeded on the scale that it did.

The battle for today’s hit single is won by the beat and Pana’s slowed down wonder is a delicious if unoriginal blend of drums, snares and whatever else is working right now in the business. Tekno and his producer get it right and manage to seduce hardened cynics into believing in their senseless movement for the record’s arresting 4 minute spell.

Not that anyone needed any but Kiss Daniel’s Mama is proof that producer Young John makes the sickest, wickedest beats on the planet. Mama is instantly catchy, utterly danceable and Daniel’s soothing, throaty vocal work is the glue that holds it all together.

Fada fada is so huge, even Usher Raymond sings along at US clubs. As Phyno and Olamide duets go, this is far from their best work but in the end, it may emerge their most popular. Why? It speaks to the aspirations that human beings deal with their entire lives, satisfies that constant craving to return all glory for any successes recorded to God, embraces its traditional and church music heritage and boasts easy listening and sing along properties. What’s not to love?

Worthy mentions on the Biggest Songs list of 2016

Bahd Baddo Baddest– Falz ft. Olamide, Davido

Eleko– Mayorkun

Bad– Tiwa Savage ft. Wizkid

Holla Holla– Sugarboy

Dance for me– Eugy ft. Mr Eazi

