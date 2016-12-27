360Hawt: P-Square X Gee Jay – Bank Alert (G-Version)

The Bank Alert by P-Square just got more interesting with this amazing remix called the G-Version.

P-Square and Gee Jay (who happens to just sing her own version of the Bank Alert song on Facebook about a month ago and her version went viral). That was it…I am guessing P-Square loved it and made the remix happen!

Gee Jay is a Gospel artist who also does her own Gospel Freestyles to the most popular songs in the industry. You should check out her pages on social media, she is pretty dope!

The duo act who has been away for a while set out another outstanding pace to bring another hit banger collaboration. Bank alert is no doubt the most played song on radio Airwaves, and currently enjoying video plays on various tv stations.

The remix is already sounding like a New Year Anthem, as they turned Bank Alert into a praise song; thanking God for everything they have. Gee jay as been endorsed by P-Square So this is officially another bank alert hit.

Listen, Download and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/P-Square-X-Gee-Jay-Bank-Alert-G-Version.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Get at Gee Jay on Social Media:

Instagram: @geejay_eu_stargurl

Twitter: @musikgeejay

Facebook: Gee Jay

The post 360Hawt: P-Square X Gee Jay – Bank Alert (G-Version) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

