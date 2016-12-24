360Hawt: Sarkodie ft. Shatta Wale – Ghetto Youth

Sarkcess Music Presents Sarkodie, With his latest tune which he teams up with Shatta Wale on this Amazing Record titled “Ghetto Youth”. Song produced by KillBeatz.

You all know when Sarkodie and Shatta Wale link up on a track, you definitely know that it is an exceptional banger. No dulling. Shatta Wale delivered and showers all blessings perfection on the beat. This is a must listen tune for all.

Download and enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Sarkodie-ft.-Shatta-Wale-Ghetto-Youth1.mp3

