360Hawt: Wizkid – Daddy Yo

International Flex!

Wizkid comes through with his much-anticipated tune dubbed Daddy Yo, and it straight up fire. Since the beginning of ’16, Wiz has been super consistent with the moves; featuring on the biggest song in the universe – One Dance, and also getting Trey Songz, Chris Brown, and a wave god “French Montana” on Shaba.

Daddy Yo emphasises more on the dancehall genre Wizkid seems to be rooted in.

“Wizzy boy make e dance; daddy-yo make e dance; starboy make e dance; daddy-yo make e dance” the lovely female voice sings as Wizkid follows up with killer verse.

It’s definitely a truism that this song is going to find it’s way into 2017, or should I say summer ’17…

Check on it below and share your thoughts.

