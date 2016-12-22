360HAWT: Y’ello Christmas – Moelogo

Christmas comes in different shades, for talented Nigerian-British artist, it comes in form of Y’ello Christmas – Moelogo.

The Ireti crooner, Moelogo teams up with ace producer Pheelz to create a beautiful Christmas song titled Y’ello Christmas.

Yellow is a colour which represents amusement, happiness, harmony and culture. This song is my beautiful ending to the year. A way to say thank you to my growing fans and a way of bringing joy, hope to others this Christmas season and beyond.

Y’ello Christmas was written and recorded in an hour with direction from the very supportive A&R guru Bankulli.

Do listen and enjoy this beautiful piece from me to you.

MERRY Y’ELLO CHRISTMAS TO YOU ALL!!

Listen to #YelloChristmas on Soundcloud

Y’ello Christmas – Moelogo is also available on these digital platforms

Music Plus : http://bit.ly/2h5nZxB

BoomPlayer: http://bit.ly/2hvk5fe

iTunes: http://apple.co/2ik1aEe

Spotify: http://spoti.fi/2hgWGSx

Follow Moelogo on social media

Facebook: MoeLogo1 Twitter: @moelogo Instagram: @moelogo

You can also enjoy Moelogo – Y’ello Christmas as your caller ring back tone (MTN USERS only)

Text 1036219 to 4100 for 7days (N20 only)

Text 0036219 to 4100 for 30days (N50 only)

