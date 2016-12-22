360HAWT: Y’ello Christmas – Moelogo
Christmas comes in different shades, for talented Nigerian-British artist, it comes in form of Y’ello Christmas – Moelogo.
The Ireti crooner, Moelogo teams up with ace producer Pheelz to create a beautiful Christmas song titled Y’ello Christmas.
Yellow is a colour which represents amusement, happiness, harmony and culture. This song is my beautiful ending to the year. A way to say thank you to my growing fans and a way of bringing joy, hope to others this Christmas season and beyond.
Y’ello Christmas was written and recorded in an hour with direction from the very supportive A&R guru Bankulli.
Do listen and enjoy this beautiful piece from me to you.
MERRY Y’ELLO CHRISTMAS TO YOU ALL!!
