360NoBS Top 100 Songs Of 2016 (100 – 91)

Unlike every other year, 2016 seems to be the year of the Nigerian music industry. Record deals, awards, distribution deals, and more. But most especially; lots of groundbreaking songs were released.

We at 360NoBS, have compiled a chart consisting of the Top 100 Songs of 2016. The chart is based on songs that made (and are still making) the biggest [you dig? BIGGEST] waves in 2016.

Also, the chart only includes songs with visual representation, and it’s has been broken in tens.

Stay woke as we take you through the Top 100 Songs Of 2016

Check out the first batch below [100 – 91].



Iwe Kiko

RANTI

3:47

NO (Prod by Pheelz)

Wale Turner

3:12

Give Them (prod. Ckay)

Koker

3:04

For My Matter (Remix) [feat. Patoranking]

Emma Nyra

3:56

Jaga Love (feat. Ice Prince)

Jesse Jagz

3:59

Bubble Up (feat. Stonebwoy)

Cynthia Morgan

3:45

Ah Skiibii

Skiibii

2:59

Back 2 Back

DMW Ft. Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Ichaba

3:27

Hookah (feat. Davido)

Danagog

3:04

Asalamalekun

Reminisce

3:33

