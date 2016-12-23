360NoBS Top 100 Songs Of 2016 (90 – 81) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
360NoBS Top 100 Songs Of 2016 (90 – 81)
360Nobs.com
Unlike every other year, 2016 seems to be the year of the Nigerian music industry. Record deals, awards, distribution deals, and more. But most especially; lots of groundbreaking songs were released. The likes of Tekno, Yemi Alade, Steve Crown, Kiss …
360NoBS Top 100 Songs Of 2016 (100 – 91)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG