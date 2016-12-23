Pages Navigation Menu

360NoBS Top 100 Songs Of 2016 (90 – 81)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Unlike every other year, 2016 seems to be the year of the Nigerian music industry. Record deals, awards, distribution deals, and more. But most especially; lots of groundbreaking songs were released.

The likes of Tekno, Yemi Alade, Steve Crown, Kiss Daniel, Timaya, Ric Hassani, to mention a few, made the year fun.

To top it all up, we at 360NoBS have compiled a chart consisting of the Top 100 Songs of 2016. The chart is based on songs that made (and are still making) the biggest [you dig? BIGGEST] waves in 2016.

From yesterday [21st of December, 2016], we put out the first batch (100 to 91) [check here].

Today, we present to you the second of “360NoBS Top 100 Songs Of 2016”.

Check out the playlist below to listen to the songs that made this batch.


  1. You Are Great
    Steve Crown

    6:23


  2. Ola ‘Otan (Produced By Magik)
    bigLITTLE

    4:39


  3. Love Don’t Care
    Simi

    3:25


  4. Ayakata
    IllBliss ft. Falz

    3:38


  5. What’s That || 360NoBS.com
    Vector

    3:10


  6. Gentleman
    Ric Hassani

    2:58


  7. If I Get Money Eh!? || 360NoBS.com
    Manito

    3:06


  8. Ojere (Prod. by Adey) || 360NoBS.com
    Dremo

    3:57


  9. IZZUE (prod. Shizzi) || 360NoBS.com
    Davido x Dammy Krane

    3:01


  10. Konkobility
    Olamide

    3:54

