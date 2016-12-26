#360YearInReview : 360Nobs Picks For Best Sportsperson Of The Year 2016

As 2016 draws to a close finally, 360Nobs takes a look at some of the inspirational sports personalities of the outgoing year and we’re also is asking you our readers to participate . Vote now using the poll below the article, before the polls close on Dec. 31st! Who is the Best Sportsperson For 2016? Here’s our pick from the lot

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction whatsoever, he plays for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and for Portuguese national team where he doubles as the team captain

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to win the Champions League, European Championship, Ballon d’Or and Club World Cup in the same season, this is by far his best year in terms of achievement for both Club and country.

2. Usain Bolt

He once again stole the show at the Olympics event at the Rio Olympics claiming the 100 meters, 200 meters and Relay Gold medals for the third time in a row

3. Jamie Vardy



Without him and his goal scoring wonders Leicester City never have done the impossible by lifting the English Premier League trophy, he broke an EPL record by scoring In 11 consecutive games, Jamie Vardy surely had a party in 2016

4. Lebron James



LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers to thier first NBA tittle Defeating Golden state warriors and won the MVP award, he’s now also number 8 on the NBA all time scoring list after surpassing Moses Malone

5. Conor McGregor

The Irish man started off the year 2016 with an embarrassing loss, but to come back so strong.

McGregor made Eddie Alvarez look like an amatuer and ended 2016 a history maker like he always does every tear and laying claim to being the greatest ever UFC champion. Oh and He’s also UFC’s biggest earner, not a coincidence right.

6. Simone Biles

Our list wont be complete without this outstnding lady from the United States, Simone Biles. Biles is the 2016 Rio Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist. Infact she took home 4 gold medals and one bronze medal at the olympics at just a teenage age of 19 years. With four Olympic gold medals, Biles set a new American record for most gold medals in women’s gymnastics at a single Games, and equalled a number of other records with her medals won in Rio. Biles’ win of four gold medals was the first instance of a quadruple gold medallist in women’s gymnastics at a single Games since Ecaterina Szabo (Romania) in 1984. What an outstanding achievement for a teen.

So Whose your pick for 360Nobs Best Sportsperon of the year 2016, let your votes decide.

