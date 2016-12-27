Pages Navigation Menu

39 die after drinking toxic liquor in Pakistan

At least 39 people died after consuming toxic liquor in eastern Pakistan, health officials and police said on Tuesday, as over 150 people were rushed to clinics for treatment. “We have received 105 patients and 23 have died”, said Aisf Saleemi, a doctor at the District Headquarters Hospital Toba Tek Singh. He said that over…

