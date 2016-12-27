Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

39 Die in Pakistan after Consuming Toxic Liquor During Christmas Celebration

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

At least 39 people died after consuming toxic liquor in Eastern Pakistan, health officials and police said on Tuesday, as over 150 people were rushed to clinics for treatment. “We have received 105 patients and 23 have died”, said Aisf Saleemi, a doctor at the District Headquarters Hospital Toba Tek Singh. He said that over […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.