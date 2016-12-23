396 on surveillance over Lassa fever in Ogun

No fewer than 396 persons have been placed on surveillance as a result of the death of an Assistant Chief Nursing Officer of the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta, reported to have died of Lassa fever. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, disclosed this during the commissioning of a private hospital at Ifo in Ifo Local Government Area of the state on Friday. He said the people under surveillance had primary and secondary contacts with the late nurse, Mrs Abolanle Adewuyi, in case they developed symptoms of the disease.

