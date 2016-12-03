3SC need more time to jell, Says Amoo

.Oluyole Warriors to resume December 27

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan technical adviser, Fatai Amoo has revealed to SportingLife that his team needs more weeks to take shape before the commencement of the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The former Dream Team assistant coach said it would have been calamitous for the Oluyole Warriors had the league kicked off on December 18.

Amoo said he is doing everything possible to produce a solid squad before the league starts.

He revealed that about 16 old and 12 new players are currently training with the team.

“We are not fully ready now. We are still trying to blend old and new players together. It would have been a turbulence experience for us had the league kicked off on December 18. But the postponement has given us an ample opportunity to get the boys together and have good team on ground. The team is improving and I believe that we will surely have a good team everybody would be proud of,” Amoo disclosed to SportingLife.

He added: “We have about 16 old players and 12 new players now. We are still expecting that some experienced players may still come around before we finally register our players for new season. The team is a combination of young and experienced players.”

The former Sunshine Stars manager also confirmed that the team has embarked on Christmas break and will resume on December 27.

“As soon as we resume break we will hit the ground running because we want to utilize every opportunity we have now to do something tangible before the league kicks off,” he said.

The post 3SC need more time to jell, Says Amoo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

