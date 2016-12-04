4, 136 screened for N-Power jobs, 612 disqualified in Niger
A total number of 4, 136 candidates were successful in the just concluded physical verification exercise for the Federal Government N-Power jobs in Niger, an official has said. The state Coordinator, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Muhammed Ali, made this known to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday. “A total of 5017 candidates applied…
The post 4, 136 screened for N-Power jobs, 612 disqualified in Niger appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG