Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

4, 136 screened for N-Power jobs, 612 disqualified in Niger

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in N-power | 0 comments

A total number of 4, 136 candidates were successful in the just concluded physical verification exercise for the Federal Government N-Power jobs in Niger, an official has said. ‎ The state Coordinator, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Muhammed Ali, made this known to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.‎ ‎‎ “A total of 5017 candidates applied…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 4, 136 screened for N-Power jobs, 612 disqualified in Niger appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.