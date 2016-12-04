4 killed in Delta road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Delta State, said, yesterday, that four persons died during the Yuletide in an auto crash.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Rindom Kunven, who disclosed this, said that a fatal crash claimed two males and two females, while three were seriously injured.

He said the accident occurred some two kilometres after Isele-Azagba and was caused by speeding by the driver of a vehicle with number plates AAA 946 CK, which resulted in loss of control.

Kunven added that the corpses of the victims had already been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre morgue.

He, however, said that the crashes recorded during the Yuletide reduced greatly as a result of the strategies put in place by FRSC.

Kunven said that measures were still in place to reduce the rate of crashes, adding that patrols would be intensified between Asaba and Agbor.

The post 4 killed in Delta road crash appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

