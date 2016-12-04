Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

4 reasons budget travelers should visit Ebonyi State

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Created in 1996, and as such considered one of the youngest states in Nigeria, Ebonyi state certainly cannot be counted first among the most popular states in the southeast region of Nigeria. From its serene environment and greenery to the variety of local foods and of course, the rich culture. However, visitors are bound to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.