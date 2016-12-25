40 killed, 460 Kabila protesters arrested by Congo forces—U.N

The head of the U.N. human rights agency said on Friday that Congolese security forces had killed at least 40 people and arrested 460 in protests against President Joseph Kabila this week. “Such high casualty figures suggest a serious disregard … of the need to exercise restraint in policing demonstrations,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human […]

The post 40 killed, 460 Kabila protesters arrested by Congo forces—U.N appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

