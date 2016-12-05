Pages Navigation Menu

5 die in Free State head-on collision – News24

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa


News24

5 die in Free State head-on collision
News24
Bethlehem – Five people died on Tuesday after a taxi and a Toyota Corolla collided head-on in Bethlehem, Free State. Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said paramedics had arrived on the scene and found the wreckage of both vehicles in a field near …
