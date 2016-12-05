5 die in Winneba motor crash – Starr 103.5 FM
5 die in Winneba motor crash
Starr 103.5 FM
Five persons have been confirmed dead in a gory motor crash at the Winneba Junction in the Central region Tuesday. Health personnel at the Winneba Municipal Hospital confirmed the deaths, adding at least 15 persons are receiving treatment. Road safety …
