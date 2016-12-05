5 Of Our Best Dressed Celebs At The 2016 Headies
The 2016 Headies has come and gone but one thing’s for sure, some of our celebrities served their best looks and slayed while some others fell hand. Here are five of our best dressed celebrities who graced the event 1. Falz & Adesua Etomi The hosts for the Headies, Falz and Adesua did not disappoint …
The post 5 Of Our Best Dressed Celebs At The 2016 Headies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG