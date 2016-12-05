Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 Of Our Best Dressed Celebs At The 2016 Headies

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The 2016 Headies has come and gone but one thing’s for sure, some of our celebrities served their best looks and slayed while some others fell hand. Here are five of our best dressed celebrities who graced the event 1. Falz & Adesua Etomi The hosts for the Headies, Falz and Adesua did not disappoint …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 5 Of Our Best Dressed Celebs At The 2016 Headies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.