Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 places to worship in Lagos on Christmas day

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

pastor-paul-adefarasin

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

If you are holidaying in Lagos or are undecided about where to worship on Christmas day, not to worry, we got you covered.

The post 5 places to worship in Lagos on Christmas day appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.