Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 songs you need to stream: A Sharon Jones Christmas tune, Mick Jenkins, and more

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Not sure what new music to listen to? We’ll let you know what new tracks and albums dropping this week are worthy of your attention. Up this week: Temples, Spaceface, and much more.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 5 songs you need to stream: A Sharon Jones Christmas tune, Mick Jenkins, and more appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.