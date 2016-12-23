Pages Navigation Menu

500 ex-militants get training in advanced farming – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 23, 2016


500 ex-militants get training in advanced farming
FIVE hundred ex-militants are undergoing training in advanced farming as part of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. The first batch graduated on Tuesday at the Bio-Resources Development Centre (BIODEC), Odi, Bayelsa State. The Amnesty Office is …
