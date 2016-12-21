500 Graduates Get Start-up Capital From Katsina Government

No fewer than 500 trainees from Katsina State who graduated from North West Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Katsina are to receive start-up capital from the state government, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has said.

Speaking at the presentation of certificates to the graduates, Masari stressed the need for more collaboration between the government and the centre to boost youth empowerment in the state.

He also noted that the state directorate of economic empowerment would liaise with Bank of Industry as part of the efforts to enhance the capital base of the beneficiaries of the two week training programme.

The governor, who assured that his administration would continue to partner with agencies and individuals active in promoting youth empowerment, promised to sustain the government’s policy of distributing 60 per cent of its soft loans and grants to female and male beneficiaries in ratio 60 to 40 in favour of female.

Earlier, the special adviser to the governor on economic empowerment, Hon. Abdulkadir Mamman, disclosed that the participants in the entrepreneurship development programme had been registered as members of different cooperative groups to enable them source capital from development partners.

According to him, the youth drawn from the 34 local government areas of the state were trained in Katsina, Funtua and Mashi centres.

