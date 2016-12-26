54,000 Evacuated on Christmas as WWII Bomb was discovered in Germany
A bomb dated back to World War II was discovered in Germany which let to the evacuation of 54,000 people from the homes on Christmas Day. The British Bomb was found in the City of Augsburg and led to the biggest mobilization in Germany since the war itself. The Bomb was discovered on Tuesday during […]
