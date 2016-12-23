54000 people join Ultimate Cycler in just 24 hours as CEO makes new announcements – NAIJ.COM
54000 people join Ultimate Cycler in just 24 hours as CEO makes new announcements
As the MMM Ponzi scheme remains frozen, another scheme seems to be benefiting. Ultimate Cycler CEO, Peter Wolfing has announced that the scheme had 54,000 people sign up in just 24 hours. The CEO, who has had some good and bad reviews recently …
Ultimate Cycler experiences boost in Userbase as MMM remains frozen
