59 inmates of Jos Prison Adult Education scheme graduate

Fifty-nine inmates of Jos Prison have graduated from different educational programmes organised under the facility’s Adult Education Scheme, according to the Controller, Noel Ailewon. Ailewon, in a statement in Jos on Friday, said that the graduates were the first set of students enrolled into the pilot group of the adult education school. “The scheme is…

