6 Health Benefits From Drinking Warm Water Before Breakfast

Besides exercise and a nutritious, balanced breakfast, what else can you do every morning that will improve your life? Some people love to drink tea or start with a fresh brew of black coffee.

A simple answer can found in drinking warm water.

Drinking warm water before breakfast has many positive effects on your body, like boosting digestion or improving blood circulation.

Remember, the water must be warm not boiling or scalding!

Here’s a list of the 6 health benefits from drinking warm water in the morning:

1. Detoxifies Organs

Drinking a cup of hot water in the morning can help flush out the toxins in your body. Warm water and other liquids help with the digestion of food. Cold water may actually harden certain fats and oils inside your stomach, so it’s advisable to switch to warmer water instead.

2. Helps with Constipation

Drinking warm water on an empty stomach may aid help with bowel movement and constipation. The lukewarm quality of the water helps break down foods, helping them smoothly pass through your intestines.

3. Delays Premature Aging

Toxins present in the body cause premature aging. Warm water has the potential to purge these toxins from your body. Also warm water repairs skin cells, increasing elasticity.

4. Pain Relief

Warm water helps ease pain caused by headaches and menstrual cramps. It can soothe the abdominal muscles, providing relief from muscle cramps.

5. Lose Weight

A glass of warm water in the morning can help you lose weight faster. It is due to the warm water heating up your body’s temperature and increasing its metabolic rate. This leads to burning more calories.

6. Boosts Blood Circulation

When you detox with warm water, accumulated fat deposits in the nervous system are flushed out, thus improving blood circulation.

