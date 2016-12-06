Pages Navigation Menu

6 persons killed in attack near Kafanchan

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that unknown gunmen killed six persons in an attack on Goska, a village near Kafanchan, in Jemaa Local Government of Kaduna State, early Sunday morning. Among those killed was Gimbia Morik, an SSS 2 student, and daughter of Mr Gideon Morik, former Deputy Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly and also one-time Chairman, Jemaa Local Govermment. “The attackers just stormed the village and started shooting; they killed six people inclduing my daughter, and five others,” Molrik told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kafanchan, on Sunday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

