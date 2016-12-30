Pages Navigation Menu

64-year-old becomes China’s oldest mother of newborn after she gave birth to baby boy (Photos)

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

A 64-year-old woman who lost her only child gave birth to a healthy baby boy by Cesarean section and herself remained stable in Changchun, Northeast China’s Jilin province on Dec 28.

The woman had a C-section on her due date. The operation went smoothly. Though the woman was completely exhausted after delivery.

The doctor in charge, Teng Hong said the woman was the oldest she had accepted as a patient, and may be the oldest across the country so far.

“I was really moved at the moment, and my nerves, which were tense for months, were eventually stretched,” Teng said. 

The mother and baby are both healthy, and the woman can leave hospital in a few days,” Teng, added, saying that the happy ending is a result of the mother’s rigorous prenatal care and pleasant mood.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

