66 nurses retired from Ogun service, beg for gratuities

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

No fewer than 66 nurses have retired from the Ogun State Hospital Management Board after serving for 35 years with government hospitals. The retired nurses had worked in almost all the state-owned health facilities across the state.

The State commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye described nurses as the engine room of the health sector as their caring roles ensure speedy healing of patients apart from the prescribed drugs.

Dr. Ipaye said: “Nursing profession was a service to humanity” and commended the retired nurses for their selfless services during their service years.

While speaking on the effect of the 66 retired nurses bowing out of the state service within one year, Dr. Ipaye said, an analysis would be conducted to identify where there is need for replacement and his ministry would do the needful within the shortest time.

“We’ll conduct a need analysis, look at the gap that has been created with their retirement and do needful to ensure the gap does not affect service delivery,” Ipaye submitted.

The Director of Nursing Department in the State Hospitals Management Board, Mrs. caroline Odutayo appreciated the retirees for a peaceful working relationship, saying everything be done to ensure the documents are processed for quick payment of their pensions and gratuity.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry of health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde also said that he would support the moves to ensure prompt payment of the gratuities of the retired nurses.

Some of the retirees who took turn to speak with Vanguard at the send forth party appealed to the government to reciprocate the gesture of their service and pay them their gratuities promptly.

