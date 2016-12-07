7 deaths that shocked Nigerian football in 2016 – News24 Nigeria
News24 Nigeria
7 deaths that shocked Nigerian football in 2016
Lagos – The sporting fraternity will for long remember 2016 as the year the cold hands of death snatched some of its icons according to Premium Times. The deaths, especially in the football family, brought tears and anguish to family, friends, and …
2016: Sports plunge deeper as Eagles soar
Champions on empty belly: Woes of Nigerian athletes shamed, dishonoured by officials
The year 'King Keshi' died…
