7 die, several trapped in India coal mine accident

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that at least seven workers were killed and several others trapped when a coal mine in India’s eastern state of Jharkhand collapsed, officials said. The mine collapsed late Thursday in the Godda District; however recovery operation could only begin early the next day as heavy smog in the area reduced visibility, slowing rescue operation. “We have recovered seven bodies from the spot, some more workers, I would say a maximum of 10, may be trapped,’’ SK Singh, general manager of the mine, said.

