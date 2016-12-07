Pages Navigation Menu

Sad! Ibori’s kinsman dies while celebrating his freedom in Oghara – NAIJ.COM

Sad! Ibori's kinsman dies while celebrating his freedom in Oghara
The overwhelming jubilation and celebration that followed the release of James Ibori from London prison on Wednesday claimed the life of one in Oghara as a kinsman of the ex-Governor was involved in a ghastly auto crash leading to his death.
