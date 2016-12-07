7 key Cameroonian players pull out of team ahead AFCON 2017 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
7 key Cameroonian players pull out of team ahead AFCON 2017
TheCable
Four-time African Cup of Nations champions Lions of Cameroon are making headlines as Gabon prepares to host the continent in the championship that started in 1957. Seven major players have announced withdrawal from the competition. They are: …
AFCON 2017: African players are victims of blackmail –Cameroon FA
AFCON 2017: Six players turn down opportunity to play for Cameroon
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG