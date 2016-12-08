Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

8 cultists, 14 others expelled from UNIPORT – TheCable

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
8 cultists, 14 others expelled from UNIPORT
TheCable
The senate of UNIPORT on Friday announced that the students were explained for various offences including assaulting a female lecturer. A statement was signed to this effect by Dorcas Otto, the registrar of the university. Otto said that the some of
UNIPORT Varsity expels 23 studentsPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.