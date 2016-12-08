8 Prophecies He Made in 2015 That Came to Pass in 2016

Governor Ayodele Fayose has made 22 predictions about what will happen in Nigeria in 2017.

Governor Prophet Fayose the same thing last year as he released 20 prophecies which he said will happen in the year 2016.

Although most of his prophecies seemed vague, acerbic and obvious, some of them did “come to pass.” They are:

Subsidy: There will be removal of fuel subsidy and petrol (PMS) will sell over and above N100/litre, leaving the masses in more serious hardship. Product will not be available and long queue in petrol stations will persist throughout the first quarter of 2016 and beyond.

Economic Policy: Most private owned middle-class businesses will fold up because of bad economic policies of the Buhari-led government.

Devaluation: The Naira will continue to have a free fall which will take it to as low as N320 to one Dollar.

Economy: The Buhari-led FG will have no solution to country’s economic problems.

Elections: Attempt to forcefully control any of the South South States of Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa by the APC will lead to unprecedented deaths.

Hardships: Nigerians will experience more hardships.

Bayelsa State: Governor Seriake Dickson will win the supplementary election.