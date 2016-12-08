8 things to know about NNN the latest trending Ponzi scheme in Nigeria – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
8 things to know about NNN the latest trending Ponzi scheme in Nigeria
NAIJ.COM
Few days after MMM froze the accounts of its over 3 million members, another Ponzi scheme surfaced. The new money doubling scheme called NNN Nigeria is modeled after the popular MMM Nigeria. Apparently, some people are taking advantage of the …
Mr. Mavrodi, Leave President Buhari Out, I Will Provide All Your Answers!
MMM Nigeria 'I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K' – Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG