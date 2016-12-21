Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$801m Malabu Oil Fraud: EFCC Charges Former Ministers Mohammed Adoke, Dan Etete & 7 Others

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a nine-count charge against a former Minister of Justice Mohammed Adoke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete and seven others for alleged mismanagement of multi-million dollar revenue from the sale of oil blocs to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited. The seven others are Aliyu […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.