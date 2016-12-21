$801m Malabu Oil Fraud: EFCC Charges Former Ministers Mohammed Adoke, Dan Etete & 7 Others
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a nine-count charge against a former Minister of Justice Mohammed Adoke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete and seven others for alleged mismanagement of multi-million dollar revenue from the sale of oil blocs to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited. The seven others are Aliyu […]
