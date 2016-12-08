8th Governor’s Belt: SuperiorBet set to sponsor tournament.

Sports betting outfit, SuperiorBet has moved to expand its sports sponsorship portfolio by agreeing to join the growing number of sponsors for the 2016 Governor’s Belt.

The Governor’s Belt, which is due to take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Sports Hall, Lagos will mark SuperiorBet’s first major foray into the sports sponsorship market.

SuperiorBets’ head of operations Seun Alli, said: “As an established betting operator we are delighted to be working with Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame and investing in Nigerian sports by supporting the 8th edition of the Lagos Governor’s Belt.”

“This will be the second time SuperiorBet will be supporting the Governor’s Belt but we will be playing a major role the first time and we are looking forward to it immensely” he added.

The firm will be empowering three outstanding boxers above the age of 18 with fully branded shops and kiosks. The winner is expected to win a branded rent free, full equipped shop with the necessary training and awareness in any area he/she fancies.

The Governor’s Belt is organized annually by the Lagos State Amateur Boxing Association in conjunction with the Lagos State Boxing Hall of Fame and is foremost tournament for amateur boxing in the country. Past winners of the belt like Olaide Fijabi and Oto Joseph have gone to crave out successful careers in the professional ranks.

The post 8th Governor’s Belt: SuperiorBet set to sponsor tournament. appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

