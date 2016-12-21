90% SMEs in Nigeria still operate micro-businesses– SMEDAN
The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) on Wednesday said most businesses being referred to as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were actually micro-businesses, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Dikko Rahama, the Director-General of SMEDAN said in Lagos that most SMEs were still running informal structures with capital base of less than N10…
