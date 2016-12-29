Pages Navigation Menu

92 died; Russia rules out explosion in plane crash

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in World | 0 comments

The Head of the Armed Forces’ aviation safety service on Thursday ruled out an explosion as the likely cause of a military plane crash this week. “Based on preliminary analysis of data from the cockpit voice recorder, we have come to the conclusion that there was no explosion on board,’’ General Sergei Bainetov said. The…

