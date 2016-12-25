Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A holiday miracle! Fitbit no longer trying to block Jawbone sales in the U.S.

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The fat lady has sung. At least, in the Fitbit versus Jawbone battle. We know exactly why Fitbit decided to give Jawbone a break this holiday season — its competitor just isn’t doing well financially.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post A holiday miracle! Fitbit no longer trying to block Jawbone sales in the U.S. appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.