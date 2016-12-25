A holiday miracle! Fitbit no longer trying to block Jawbone sales in the U.S.

The fat lady has sung. At least, in the Fitbit versus Jawbone battle. We know exactly why Fitbit decided to give Jawbone a break this holiday season — its competitor just isn’t doing well financially.

The post A holiday miracle! Fitbit no longer trying to block Jawbone sales in the U.S. appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

