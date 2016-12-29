Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A-Ibom Assembly makes case for victims of Itu communal attack – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
A-Ibom Assembly makes case for victims of Itu communal attack
Vanguard
Uyo—MEMBERS of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have called on the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to victims of a recent attack on Ayadehe, Oku Iboku and Mbiabo communities of Itu …
Four feared dead in Akwa Ibom communal clashGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.