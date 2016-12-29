A-Ibom Assembly makes case for victims of Itu communal attack – Vanguard
Uyo—MEMBERS of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have called on the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to victims of a recent attack on Ayadehe, Oku Iboku and Mbiabo communities of Itu …
