A-Ibom Assembly makes case for victims of Itu communal attack

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—MEMBERS of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have called on the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to victims of a recent attack on Ayadehe, Oku Iboku and Mbiabo communities of Itu Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmakers, during yesterday’s plenary, also urged security agencies to move into the affected communities in order to control the deteriorating situation that had been reported in the area.

The resolution on the matter was passed sequel to a motion on matter of urgent public importance brought on the floor of the House by the member representing Itu state constituency, Idongesit Ituen, who alerted his colleagues of a recent attack on the people of the three communities by suspected gunmen from neighbouring Ikot Offiong community.

According to Ituen, gunboats and speed boats numbering about 25 were used by the armed men to unleash mayhem on the people of Oku Iboku, Ayadeghe and Mbiabo, a fishing community.

In his reaction the Speaker, Mr Onofiok Luke commended the Itu for being in touch with people of his constituents and for ensuring that such dastard act was addressed without delay.

