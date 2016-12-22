A more balanced perspective after an encounter with embassy staff – GhanaWeb
|
Ghana Business News
|
A more balanced perspective after an encounter with embassy staff
GhanaWeb
On Monday, December 19, 2016, I received my Ghanaian passport at the Ghana Embassy in Washington, D.C. Having been disappointed by the mission's services and having taken to the media to express my frustrations and that of many Ghanaians who …
Ghana launches online passport application system
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG