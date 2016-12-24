A must Read: “3 Signs Why Your Sex Life May Need a Makeover”

Sponsored Post

Are you in a relationship? If so, are you pleased with the amount of sex and intimacy that you are receiving? Are you unsure? For many men and women, this question is a lot harder to answer than it looks.

If you are unsure as to whether or not your sex life is good, it may be time for you to find out? Why, because if you are pleased with the amount of intimacy that you receive, you should be sure to tell your partner on occasion. Doing so can help to improve your relationship. On the other hand, if you are not pleased with the level of intimacy received, it may be time for you to make a change, like experimenting in the bedroom.

So do you have a good sex life? To help you get an accurate answer to that question, five signs that your sex life may need improvement are outlined below.

You Find Sex Boring

Unfortunately, many couples, especially those in long-term relationships, get to a certain point where sex just isn’t fun anymore. Does it seem more like work or a chore to you? Being intimate with your partner should not seem like a responsibility that you are required to fulfil. Instead, it should be fun and exciting.

Do you reject being intimate with your partner? Do you put off going to bed with them in fear of being intimate? If you do, your sex life may need an improvement or a change. Whether you are a man or a woman you need to boost your LIBIDO (urge for sex) and using NATURAL FOOD supplements could help you out very fast. Click here for recommended food supplements

Weak Erection or Quick Ejaculation

As a man, when you get intimate with your partner, do you achieve maximum pleasure? If not, your sex life may be in serious trouble. Weak erection and quick ejaculation are the predominant reasons for the lack of maximum sexual satisfaction in a relationship. You need to know how to stay during sex. Eating natural fruits like Watermelon and Banana could help boost your erection, but this won’t happen overnight. However, using natural food supplements like Royal Jelly, Ginkgo Plus, Vitalize or Revive will produce a faster result without any side effect. These food supplements are better than drugs. See more information about them here

Sex Feels Like a Responsibility

As it was previously stated, being intimate with your partner should not seem like work or a responsibility that you must fulfil. If it does, it is time for you to change. Be spontaneous. Initiate sex yourself, as opposed to waiting for your partner to do so. And if you are suffering from a low sperm count, quick ejaculation, weak libido or as a woman, you’ve lost your sexual urge for your partner, then taking food supplements like those mentioned above are highly recommended.

Also, spice up your intimacy by experimenting in the bedroom with a new position or simply just have relations at a different time and place. Whatever approach you do take, be sure to do something. Do not let an otherwise healthy relationship fail because sex is something that you would rather avoid.

So do you have a happy and healthy sex life? If not, remember that there are a number of steps that you can take to make an improvement in your levels of satisfaction.

The post A must Read: “3 Signs Why Your Sex Life May Need a Makeover” appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

